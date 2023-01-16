PM Narendra Modi's roadshow to disrupt Delhi traffic today; Check list of roads to avoid

Monday's traffic is anticipated to be disrupted in and around central Delhi as a number of highways will be closed for hours in anticipation of a roadshow led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The roadshow, which will start at 3 pm and go from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction, is anticipated to draw a sizable crowd. According to the traffic police, special preparations have been made to guarantee effective traffic control throughout the roadshow's route.

Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, according to a traffic advisory.

Also read: Mahindra Thar 4x4 rescues bus stuck in mountains amid snowfall: Watch viral video

"During the roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg would remain affected," it stated.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as Bhartiya Janta Party is organising a roadshow having mass participation on 16.1.2023 from 1500hrs onwards.



Pls plan your commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/dwTW2g8p6G — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 15, 2023

The advisory stated that traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction, and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg.

Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT, and the IGI airport have been suggested to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The traffic police have also urged people to avail of public transport to help decongestion of roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots. "Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual, unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory added.