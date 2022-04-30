हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Porsche

Porsche 911 Sport Classic unveiled, pays tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera

Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with a Sport Grey Metallic paint exclusively made for it, the colour enhances the retro feel of the car with hand-painted racing stripes on the side.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic unveiled, pays tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera
Porsche 911 Sport Classic

Porsche 911 Sport Classic is out of covers now with its limited-edition retro-inspired looks. The latest sports car from the German automaker adds to Stuttgart's Heritage Design collection. The new model features a retro-inspired style paying tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7. However, the mechanics of the car are based on the Porsche 911 Turbo, the second-generation sports classic. After the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition, this is the second model to have a heritage-inspired design.

Moreover, the new 911's customised Sport Grey Metallic paint theme is inspired by the Porsche 356's Fashion Grey paint and has lighter-coloured, hand-painted racing stripes on the sides. Inside the car, two-tone upholstery in Porsche's signature Pepita houndstooth design covers the door panels and seats.

Furthermore, it gets a ducktail spoiler and a double-bubble roof, carrying forward the genes of its elders. The car gets 20 and 21-inch alloy wheels based on the Fuchs wheels from the first-gen Porsche 911.

Also read: Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey buys new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore

The retro theme makes its way to the car's interior in the form of digital elements with a hint of analogue instruments. However, to add to its uniqueness, it gets green graphics with a gold 911 plaque and Porsche exclusive Manufaktur badges.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic is powered by a 3.7-litre turbocharged flat-six as the 911 Turbo pushes out 550 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The engine powers the rear wheels with 7-speed manual transmission. The engine propels the car from 0-100 kph in 4.1 sec and can attain a top speed of 315 kph. When looking at the performance stats, the sports car takes the space between GTS and Turbo.

The body of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic stands at 1,570 Kg, which is 70 kg lighter compared to the standard 911 Turbo. The car is meant to go on sale in Europe in July 2022. 

