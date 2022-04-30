Mirzapur-fame actor Vikrant Massey has bought himself a new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC. The SUV is a popular choice among actors and is owned by multiple actors like Maniesh Paul, among others. The luxury SUV that Love Hostel's actor bought has a starting price of Rs 1.16 crore. Moreover, the GLS is well known for its luxury features and versatility as an SUV.

The news was confirmed by a post on a social media platform featuring the photo of the actor with his newly bought SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC SUV that Vikrant Massey bought has a lustrous Obsidian Black colour complementing the big size of the SUV. Furthermore, it gets a multibeam LED headlight complemented by a big grill with a Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre.

Being a luxury SUV, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC gets opulent interiors with Ambient lighting in 64 colours, seats upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather, Burmester surrounds sound system, wireless charging, MBUX voice control, Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other features.

Also read: Haryana’s first hi-tech bus terminal in Faridabad to be ready by September 2022

Similarly, the car is high on safety features with blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree parking camera, active braking, attention assist and active brake assist, among others.

Coming to the power source, the car Vikrant Massey's Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC is powered by a 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine churning out 330 hp and a max torque of 700 Nm mated with a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of taking the car from 0-100 km/hr in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 238 km/hr.