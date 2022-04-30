हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mercedes-Benz

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey buys new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.16 crore

Known for his roles in Mirzapur and Love Hostel, actor Vikrant Massey has bought himself a new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC luxury SUV, a big and powerful car.

Image Source- Instagram

Mirzapur-fame actor Vikrant Massey has bought himself a new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC. The SUV is a popular choice among actors and is owned by multiple actors like Maniesh Paul, among others. The luxury SUV that Love Hostel's actor bought has a starting price of Rs 1.16 crore. Moreover, the GLS is well known for its luxury features and versatility as an SUV.

The news was confirmed by a post on a social media platform featuring the photo of the actor with his newly bought SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC SUV that Vikrant Massey bought has a lustrous Obsidian Black colour complementing the big size of the SUV. Furthermore, it gets a multibeam LED headlight complemented by a big grill with a Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre.

Being a luxury SUV, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC gets opulent interiors with Ambient lighting in 64 colours, seats upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather, Burmester surrounds sound system, wireless charging, MBUX voice control, Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other features.

Similarly, the car is high on safety features with blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree parking camera, active braking, attention assist and active brake assist, among others.

Coming to the power source, the car Vikrant Massey's Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC is powered by a 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine churning out 330 hp and a max torque of 700 Nm mated with a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of taking the car from 0-100 km/hr in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 238 km/hr.

