Production-Spec Tata Harrier EV Electric Showcased At Bharat Global Mobility Expo

Tata Motors showcases Harrier Ev Production Model at 2024 India Mobility Global Expo Tata Motors showing a significant move towards electrifying its vehicle lineup, Tata Motors has unveiled the production model of the Harrier EV at the 2024 India Mobility Global Expo. This is a great move for the automotive giant, showcasing its commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

Harrier EV's Design and features

The Harrier Ev is presented in an eye-catching green color, not just another Electric SUV, it is proof of Tata Motors' innovative approach to design and technology. The vehicle's key features include a new blanked-off grille, angular creases on the revised front bumper, spilled setup head lighting, and an enticing new LED light BAr, adding a futuristic touch to its appearance.

Side and Rear Profile Enhancements

Tata Motors has meticulously crafted the side profile of the Harrier EV, equipping it with alloy wheels, flush door handles, and sleek black cladding. An EV badge adorns the fender, subtly highlighting its electric essence. The rear of the vehicle is equally impressive, featuring a new LED light bar, updated taillights, a redesigned bumper with angular indents, and additional body cladding, enhancing its visual appeal.

Built on the Advanced Acti.ev Platform

The Harrier EV is built on the innovative Acti.ev platform, which is versatile enough to support front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations. This platform is compatible with both permanent magnet synchronous motors and induction motors, underscoring Tata Motors' focus on flexibility and performance in its electric vehicle offerings.

A Glimpse into the Future: Harrier EV’s Cabin Technology

The interior of the Harrier EV is expected to be a hub of technological advancements. Prospective features include a large touchscreen infotainment system, various driving modes, a rotary dial for mode selection, a new central tunnel, and a modern twin-spoke steering wheel. The inclusion of touch panels for the AC vents and other functionalities hints at a cabin designed for convenience and sophistication. While official details are pending, the anticipation for what Tata Motors has in store is high.

Anticipated Specifications and Features

Though specific details about the Harrier EV’s specifications remain under wraps, there is strong speculation about its capabilities. It is expected to feature a dual motor and AWD setup, emphasizing power and performance. Additionally, innovative features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging could set new standards in the EV market. With a potential battery pack of around 60kWh and an anticipated range of 400 to 500 km, the Harrier EV is poised to be a game-changer.