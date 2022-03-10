Punjab Elections 2022: AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann owns THESE luxury cars

AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann owns three cars as per his affidavit declaring assets and liabilities, filed along with his nomination paper back in January. The 48-year-old Mann, owns two Toyota Fortuner SUVs and a Chevrolet Cruze sedan as mentioned in the affidavit.

Bhagwant Mann has declared the value of two Toyota Fortuner SUVs worth Rs 27 lakh and one Chevrolet Cruze worth Rs 3 lakh. Contesting from the Dhuri assembly seat in Punjab, he disclosed owning total assets worth Rs 1.97 crore, including immovable assets worth Rs 1.49 crore and moveable assets worth Rs 48.10 lakh.

Mann has a car loan worth Rs 22.47 lakh and government dues worth Rs 7.87 lakh which are part of his liabilities, as per the affidavit. On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu, party chief of Congress declared having two high-end SUVs.

As for the Bhagwant Mann's vehicles, it's interesting to know that the comedian-turned-politician owns Chevrolet Cruze sedan, that was discontinued long ago as the company exited the Indian market. Yet, he retained the premium sedan despite exponential depreciation.

On the other hand, a brand new Toyota Fortuner starts at Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 45 lakh depending on the variant bought. Toyota Fortuner is a favourite among politicians across the country. Even PM Narendra Modi's convoy has multiple armoured Toyota Fortuners.

