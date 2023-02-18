Raahgiri Day: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Connaught Place on February 19

In honour of "Raahgiri Day," there will be three hours of traffic restrictions on Connaught Place's Inner Circle, according to the police. Connaught Place's streets will be made into a car-free zone that day, allowing locals to take part in a variety of activities like yoga classes, Zumba, sports areas, games, music, dancing, and even educational programmes on topics like women's safety, road safety, and walkability.

According to an advisory issued on Friday, the Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are organising "Raahgiri Day" in Connaught Place Inner Circle from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday, the first of several Raahgiri Days to be hosted in this area.

Also read: 2023 Tata Safari With ADAS to Launch in India Next Month, Bookings Open

It is part of the Delhi Police Week celebrations-2023, taking place from February 16 to 22 and aligns with the G-20 goal of creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility, it stated.

Traffic Advisory



In view of relaunch of 'Raahgiri Day' on 19.02.2023 at Inner Circle, Connaught Place from 7 am to 10 am, traffic restrictions will be effective. Parking arrangement has been done for the visitors.



Kindly follow.#DelhiPoliceWeek#RaahgiriDay pic.twitter.com/IqnPsypSai — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 17, 2023

This event is expected to draw a large crowd. In such a scenario, traffic congestion may happen due to heavy vehicular load on Outer Circle at the Connaught Place, the advisory said. The traffic restrictions will be imposed from 6.30 am to 10 am on Sunday, it stated.

To ensure smooth traffic management in and around the area of Connaught place and to facilitate the organisation of the event, no vehicular traffic would be allowed to ply on Inner Circle and any of the radial roads entering from Outer Circle to Inner Circle, Connaught Place, the advisory stated.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on roundabout Connaught Circus. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on roundabout Connaught Circle without designated parking and vehicles found parked improperly shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it said.

Vehicles may be parked at DLF Multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC Parking lots, Connaught Place, the advisory said, adding that the visitors to Raahgiri event are also requested to use public transport modes to reach the venue.

With PTI Inputs