Race-spec TVS Apache RR310 clocks a top speed of 211 kmph: CHECK HERE

Achieving yet another incredible milestone on foreign soil, TVS Racing – India’s first factory racing team backed by 40 years racing pedigree has successfully concluded the first edition of its TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC). Setting several new benchmarks in performance at an overseas racetrack, the supremely capable TVS Asia OMC RR 310 based on the TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle, clocked its highest top speed of 211.2 km/h, helping the team pull off its fastest lap time of 1:50.850 at Chang International Circuit. Well, the TVS Apache RR 310 in its production spec has a top speed of only 160 kmph.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “After dominating national championships across formats, TVS Racing has now made India proud on the global motorsports map by successfully concluding the first edition of TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) in Thailand. I am thrilled to announce that our TVS Asia OMC RR 310 clocked an astonishing 211.2 km/h, breaking its very own previous record by 9 km/h, helping us set the fastest lap time of 1:50.850 at the Chang International Circuit.”

He further added, “This incredible feat on a global level is indeed a testament to the team’s constant efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and maintain its undisputed leadership in the two-wheeler motorsports arena. I would like to congratulate the entire team for this unparalleled accomplishment and wish them all the best for the next year’s edition.”

Talking of the one make championship’s results, Vorapong Malahuan, Watcharin Tubtimon, and Fugo Tanaka took positions 1, 2, and 3, respectively, in Race 1. In Race 2, Vorapong Malahuan managed to retain the position, whereas Watcharin Tubtimon and Fugo Tanaka swapped positions. However, Fugo Tanaka could not make it to the podium when overall championship standings were announced, wherein Vorapong Malahuan took position 1 and Watcharin Tubtimon took second. Making a surprise entry to the podium, Decky Tiarno Aldy took the third position in the overall championship standing.