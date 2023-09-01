Superstar Rajinikanth along with the cast of the movie 'Jailer' is celebrating the success of the movie. The movie produced by Kalanithi Maran is close to earning Rs 600 crore globally. Hence, as a part of the celebration of the film's success and appreciation for Rajinikanth, Sun Group's founder has gifted him a BMW X7 SUV worth Rs 1.23 crore (ex-showroom). The video of the actor receiving the gift was shared on social media.

Recently, Rajinikanth and his crew celebrated the achievement of their movie "Jailer." The movie released on August 10 has been running in 10 different languages and is a commercial action comedy. Additionally playing leading roles in the movie are Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi. In the movie, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal all played tense cameo roles.

The BMW X7 now in Rajinikanth's garage is one of the most luxurious SUVs available in India. The car is also a popular choice among celebrities and finds its home in the garages of celebrities like Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and others. Based on the video, Rajinikanth's X7 has the Tanzanite Blue Metallic colour. However, besides blue, the car is also available in Carbon Black, Mineral White and Dravit Grey Colour.

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

Regarding appearance, the BMW X7 builds on the X7's DNA while incorporating several modern design cues. The new design components, include the split-LED headlamp arrangement. Additionally, the bumper features a dynamic, aggressive design that covers the car's front fascia with strong curves and slashes. The company uses brand-new alloy wheels to transport the SUV, enhancing its distinctiveness.

Rajinikanth car's interiors feature luxurious leather and a curved display on the dashboard. The 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 12.3-inch instrument cluster both feature the curved display. Additionally, the car boasts a 1475-watt Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, iDrive operating system, parking assistant pro, and many other amenities.

In India, both the xDrive 40i and xDrive 40d versions of the BMW X7 are offered. Both cars have inline six-cylinder diesel and gasoline motors. Along with 48V mild hybrids, both engines will come standard with an 8-speed automated transmission and all-wheel drive. It should be noted that the diesel engine only produces 340 hp and 700 Nm, compared to the petrol engine's 381 hp and 520 Nm.