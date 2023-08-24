Rakul Preet Singh Buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Luxury SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore? Video Surfaces

Bollywood actress, Rakul Preet Singh is famous for her versatility and work in Bollywood as well as the Tollywood industry. The actress often makes headlines because of her fashion sense and on-point performance in movies like Doctor G, Yaariyan, and others. However, this time the actress is in the news because of her brand-new luxury SUV. The actress seems to have a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV worth over Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Though she was spotted with the SUV, the information could not be confirmed because of the missing number plate on the SUV.

Mercedes-Maybach SUVs are one of the most luxurious SUVs sold in India. The car stands against rivals like the Rolls Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. However, the car is comparatively more accessible than its rivals. Probably this is why the Mercedes-Maybach SUVs have found their way into the garage of multiple celebrities. Some of the stars who own these SUVs are Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Telugu movie star Ram Charan.

The uber-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 owned by Rakul Preet Singh boasts an opulent cabin loaded with a host of features. For instance, the SUV offers lounge-style seating with a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester sound system, a virtual assistant, an entertainment package, and even a compact refrigerator.

Rakul Preet Singh's Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV seeks power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine aided by a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine is capable of putting out 557 PS of power and 730 Nm of peak torque, added with 22 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque produced by the hybrid system. This power is transferred to the wheels using a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The V8 engine along with the hybrid system is capable of propelling the massive SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. Furthermore, it can attain a top speed of up to 250 kmph.

Besides Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, Rakul Preet Singh owns multiple other luxury cars including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW 5 Series and Audi Q3.