Auto

Ramayan's 'Shri Ram' Arun Govil buys Mercedes-Benz C-Class worth Rs 55 lakh

Ramanand Sagar's lead actor Arun Govil has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the actor's post sharing the news is receiving hilarious reactions from the netizens.

Ramayan&#039;s &#039;Shri Ram&#039; Arun Govil buys Mercedes-Benz C-Class worth Rs 55 lakh
Image Source- Twitter

Actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has recently brought a brand new Mercedes-Benz C-Class having a starting price of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The news of the actor buying the brand new sedan was shared through a video via his official Twitter handle. The video shows the actor taking off the cover of the brand new luxury sedan. It is to be noted that the car is one of the most luxurious cars from the German automaker, also known as 'Baby S.'

Actor Arun Govil's captioned the post by saying, "By the grace of the Lord, a new vehicle has arrived in the family."  The video showing his cars to the netizens has received a lot of humorous reactions. Most of the netizens related the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class with the 'Pushpak Vimaan' in Ramayana. The video has quickly gained popularity among the netizens and has managed to get more than 925 k views.

Ramayan's actor Arun Govil's Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets the luxury quotient, design and features inspired by the S-Class, widely considered as the best luxury car in the world. Mercedes-Benz C-Class first debuted in India in 2001 and has been among the country's best-selling entry-level luxury cars.

Also read: Mahindra Bolero Neo to launch in India soon, will replace TUV300 Plus; details here

Arun Govil's C-Class gets a tech-laden cabin adopted from New S-Class and comes equipped with NTG7, biometric authentication, Wireless smartphone integration, second-generation of MBUX, Connect features and "Hey Mercedes" powered by AI, among others.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in various colours like Obsidian Black, MANUFAKTUR Opalite White Bright, Cavansite Blue, Mojave Silver (Available with C 200 and C 220d only), High-Tech Silver (Available with C 200 and C 220d only) and Selenite Grey (Available with C 200 and C 220d only). Based on the video, Arun Govil's luxury sedan seems to have the Obsidian Black colour scheme.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is powered by a 4-cylinder engine giving out 204 hp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque for the C200. 

