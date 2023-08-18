Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has recently expanded his car collection by adding a new Range Rover SUV over Rs 2.38 crore to his garage. The actor was recently spotted in the new luxury SUV with a garland on its front end. With the purchase of this new car, Ranbir Kapoor is now part of the club of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, , Nimrat Kaur, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun who own the same SUV.

Ranbir Kapoor's Range Rover

Based on the video shared on social media, Ranbir Kapoor has chosen the Belgravia Green colour for his SUV. However, the car is offered with numerous customisation options which also includes multiple colours like Fuji White, Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, and Hakuba Silver.



Also read: Upcoming Tata Electric Cars Launching In India: Tata Curvv, Nexon EV Facelift And More

The Range Rover SUV launched in India in August last year is sold in three trim levels in the Indian market. However, the SUV can have up to 50 different variations available for purchase, each with different engine, wheelbase, and equipment options.

The British carmaker also offers the 2023 Range Rover in India in 12 Autobiographies, 9 First Editions, 12 Standard Range Rover trims, and 5 SV variations. Three different wheelbases are available for the SUV: Standard Wheelbase, Long Wheelbase, and Long Wheelbase 7-Seat. Hence, based on the choice of the model, the price of the car varies between Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the information available, Ranbir Kapoor has chosen the LWB variant of the car.

In India, the Range Rover SUV has a variety of engine choices. Along with a hybrid 6-cylinder, 3-liter petrol variant, these also come in 6- and 8-cylinder configurations. The luxury SUV has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 750 Nm of peak torque and 523 horsepower of maximum power. Additionally, a 3-liter diesel engine with a 346 horsepower and 700 Nm maximum torque rating is available. The petrol hybrid engine produces 394 horsepower and 550 Nm thanks to 48V mild hybrid technology.

Ranbir Kapoor's Car Collection

Ranbir Kapoor seems to be particularly fond of luxury SUVs. Besides, the new Range Rover, the Bollywood celebrity also owns cars like Land Rover Range Rover Sports, Mercedes-AMG G63, and Audi A8L among others.