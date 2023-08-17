Upcoming Tata Electric Cars Launching In India: Tata Curvv, Nexon EV Facelift And More

Indian car market is progressing towards a future of electric vehicles. Contributing to the future the major auto manufacturers like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Mahindra are planning on launching new electric cars in India. And Tata Motors is not lagging behind in this trend, while being the holder of a major market share in the electric car market, the is also planning on future expansion. The company aims to ramp up the production with models new models like Nexon EV facelift, Punch EV, Curvv EV and more.

Tata Curvv EV

The modern sub-four-meter vehicle will be built on a modified version of the X1 platform and based on Tata's Gen-2 architecture. The car is anticipated to be released with a battery pack that will allow it to travel about 400 kilometres on a single charge. Tata Motors is anticipated to disclose the details of the vehicle's specifications at the time of the introduction. However, the design of the car was revealed by the company last year in April.

Also read: Upcoming Tata Curvv EV Launch Timeline Revealed, To Rival Hyundai Creta Electric

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Tata Nexon EV currently sold in Prime and Max variants in India enjoys the title being the most popular electric vehicles in India. To reap the benefits of the success the company is planning to launch a facelift of the electric SUV. The test mules of the electric car has been spotted on multiple occasions. In the facelift version, the car will get multiple changes in its features along with a 10-inch infotainment system, new steering wheel and more.

The Prime variant of the car uses a 30.2 kWh battery pack, giving it a 312 km range on a single charge. In contrast, the Max model boasts a higher range of 453 km and a battery pack that is 40.5 kWh larger. According to speculation, the company's upcoming Nexon EV makeover won't change these drivetrain options.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch, well-known for its appeal in the micro-SUV market, is preparing for its electrification and will soon be known as the Punch EV. The Punch EV is projected to feature a variety of battery pack configurations for different ranges and is anticipated to be powered by Tata's Ziptron technology. This electric micro SUV might also have telematics powered Z-Connect, with different drive modes and regeneration levels.

Tata Harrier EV

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Harrier EV is the electric version of the SUV sold in the Indian market. Based on the model showcased in the Expo, the electric SUV features a modern design. Expectations are that the SUV will have a dual-motor setup and will have a four-wheel driver setup to make it capable SUV across all terrains.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz currently sold as an ICE powered vehicle will soon get an electric version. The premium hatchback will join Tiago, Tigor and Nexon EVs in the automaker's electric vehicle line up. However, the details on the specifications of the car are still scarce.