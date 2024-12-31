Ranbir Kapoor To Bobby Deol: 5 Celebrities Who Purchased Luxury Cars In 2024

Celebrities Who Purchased Luxury Cars In 2024: Several film stars purchased luxury cars from various brands in 2024, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Nimrat Kaur, Nikita Dutta, and Gauahar Khan. If you're curious about which new cars or SUVs these celebrities have added to their collection, here are the details:

Ranbir Kapoor: His love for luxury cars is well known. He bought a dark-blue Bentley Continental GT V8, which has an on-road price of around Rs 6 crore. He was first spotted with the car in April 2024.

Gauahar Khan: Actress and TV presenter Gauahar Khan recently bought a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, priced at around Rs 1 crore. The actress had shared stylish photos while posing with the car a week ago, she wrote, "MERC se kuch apna sa hai".

Nikita Dutta: Actress Nikita Dutta added a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 to her garage, which also costs approximately Rs 1 crore. She took delivery of her brand new black color GLC 300 in May 2024. Nikita Dutta is known for her work in Hindi films and television.

Bobby Deol: Bobby Deol bought a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography luxury SUV around July 2024, priced at over Rs 3 crore. He was spotted several times with his Range Rover Autobiography LWB, finished in a shade of Fuji White which looks extremely premium. Notably, Range Rover SUVs have been popular among Bollywood celebrities for a long time.

Nimrat Kaur: Actress Nimrat Kaur also added a new luxury car to her garage, a Mercedes-Benz S450 4MATIC. It is priced at over Rs 2 crore. She was recently spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport in her S450 4MATIC. She has been in the headlines recently for having an affair with Abhishek Bachchan.