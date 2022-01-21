हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ferrari

Rare Ferrari supercar worth Rs 25 crore crashes in Netherlands, check pics

A very rare and vintage Ferrari worth at least $3.5 million crashed in the Netherlands and was driven by a mechanic.

Rare Ferrari supercar worth Rs 25 crore crashes in Netherlands, check pics
Image for representation

There is a reason that limited production cars are special and seeing a supercar in distress is never a pleasant sight for enthusiasts and especially for its owner. That's the case today according to news coming from the Netherlands.

The car's driver is believed to be a mechanic at a Ferrari dealership in Hilversum. As registration plates were identified as "garage" plates, the car may have been owned by the dealership.

It's unclear what exactly happened. Weather conditions were reported to be cool and damp, above freezing but hardly conducive to driving a 651-horsepower supercar on tires that would be better suited for warm surfaces. Upon leaving the N221 highway in Baarn, the car is alleged to have struck a tree on the rear passenger side.

Read also: Tata announces price hike on Punch, Safari, Harrier and more Check new prices

Instagram images show significant damage to the car's body along the entire passenger side. The front and rear fascias are destroyed and airbags deployed inside the vehicle. Both the passenger-side wheels are ripped off.

It remains to be seen whether this Enzo can be rebuilt. The Netherlands registered just 3 of the 400 built between 2002 and 2004. Originally costing upwards of $1 million, an Enzo today is estimated to be worth around $3.5 million.

No matter how minor or major the damage is in photos, it is not easy to just go to a Ferrari workshop and replace the damaged parts as the company stopped making this car long time ago.

It is to be noted that the driver is okay after this collision. However, the future of this very rare vehicle may not be as bright.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FerrariEnzoaccidentCar
Next
Story

Meet the world's fastest all-electric plane - Rolls Royce ''Spirit of Innovation''

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Budget 2022: Who presented the highest number of Union Budgets?