Rare Ferrari supercar worth Rs 25 crore crashes in Netherlands, check pics

There is a reason that limited production cars are special and seeing a supercar in distress is never a pleasant sight for enthusiasts and especially for its owner. That's the case today according to news coming from the Netherlands.

The car's driver is believed to be a mechanic at a Ferrari dealership in Hilversum. As registration plates were identified as "garage" plates, the car may have been owned by the dealership.

It's unclear what exactly happened. Weather conditions were reported to be cool and damp, above freezing but hardly conducive to driving a 651-horsepower supercar on tires that would be better suited for warm surfaces. Upon leaving the N221 highway in Baarn, the car is alleged to have struck a tree on the rear passenger side.

Instagram images show significant damage to the car's body along the entire passenger side. The front and rear fascias are destroyed and airbags deployed inside the vehicle. Both the passenger-side wheels are ripped off.

It remains to be seen whether this Enzo can be rebuilt. The Netherlands registered just 3 of the 400 built between 2002 and 2004. Originally costing upwards of $1 million, an Enzo today is estimated to be worth around $3.5 million.

No matter how minor or major the damage is in photos, it is not easy to just go to a Ferrari workshop and replace the damaged parts as the company stopped making this car long time ago.

It is to be noted that the driver is okay after this collision. However, the future of this very rare vehicle may not be as bright.

