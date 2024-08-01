Remove These 4 Things From Your Car Immediately: Police Waiting Outside To Issue Challan!

Illegal Car Modifications In India: Nowadays, modified cars have become quite common. Many people often modify their new cars right after purchasing them. However, did you know that many modifications are considered illegal, and if you make such modifications to your car, you could be fined? Here are 4 modifications that may land you and your car in big trouble if caught by traffic cops:

1. Fancy Number Plates

You may have noticed that many people have fancy number plates on their cars, with the numbers written in different styles — some numbers are larger, others are smaller, and sometimes there is additional text on the plate. Such number plates are considered illegal and you must replace them with the standard ones, to avoid challan.

2. Loud Or Unusual-Sounding Horns

Many people install loud or unusual-sounding horns in their cars, which is completely illegal. Some even use song music as their horn. Challan can be issued for this. Excessively loud or unusual-sounding horns are banned because loud noises affect hearing ability. If you have installed such a loud horn, replace it with the OEM-recommended unit.

3. Dark Window Tinting

In India, there is a restriction on completely darkening car windows. If you have installed full black tint or black film on your car windows, remove it to avoid a challan with a heavy fine. Legally, the visibility through the front and rear windows of a car must be at least 70 per cent.

4. Bull Bars/Crash Guards

Many people install bull bars or crash guards on the front bumper of their cars, which is considered illegal, and immediate removal is recommended. These bars often cause more harm than good, leading to a ban on their installation. If someone is found with such modifications, they can be fined.