2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Ready For Launch: Gets New Upholstery, Steering Wheel, More

Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle that received a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. The compact SUV is highly admired for its strong build quality, which certainly helps it with high sales figures. However, the Nexon is criticised for its lack of new-age features, smaller touchscreen infotainment unit, and an archaic LED instrument cluster. All of these concerns are expected to be addressed in the forthcoming Tata Nexon facelift. New spy shots reveal some interesting information about the Nexon facelift. But be ready to pay more for the updated variants, as the prices are expected to be increased by a slight margin.

Tata Nexon Facelift Design

No doubt, the mid-cycle refresh will be exhaustive on the design front. The Nexon is likely to get a wide LED light Bar as DRLs. The headlamps cluster may move downwards on the bumper, which itself could be more sharply profiled this time. The side profile will remain unchanged for the most part, but the rear end will see a new set of tail lamps, along with a new bumper. The most interesting bit will be the hidden rear wiper, inspired by Range Rover models. Interestingly, the alloy wheels design seems to be inspired by those seen on the Tata Harrier EV.

Tata Nexon Facelift Features

The dashboard layout will be carried over from the outgoing model, but it will come with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, which also gets amenities like voice commands, HD resolution, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. A high-res rearview camera and semi-digital instrument cluster will be a part of the package. Moreover, the upholstery will be done in a new blue shade, while there will be a new gear lever and a Curvy-inspired steering wheel design.

Tata Nexon Facelift Specs

The compact SUV will continue with its current set of engine choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. The petrol motor pushes out 120 PS and 170 Nm, while the oil burner pushes out 115 PS against 260 Nm of max torque. As of now, gearbox options include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT, the latter is assumed to be replaced with the Altroz’s 6-speed DCT. Confirmations, however, can only be made after the launch. The brand is tight-lipped about it.