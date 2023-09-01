Renault India Introduces Urban Night Limited Edition Of Kwid, Triber, Kiger: Details

The increasing demand for cars finished in a shade of black has also forced Renault to launch the Urban Night Limited Edition of its line-up in the Indian market. In preparation for the festive season, Renault has launched Urban Night Editions of the Kiger, Triber and Kwid in India. Sporting a striking shade of black, Renault India’s Urban Night Limited Edition boasts accentuated elegance and style quotient. Details such as stealth black body colour and Stardust Silver accents contribute to the limited edition's eye-catching exterior appeal. For Triber & Kwid, the stealth black exterior colour is a new addition to the range.

Urban Night's striking presence on the road is sure to turn heads. Urban Night’s interiors offer Smart Mirror Monitor, Advanced Ambient Lighting System & illuminated scuff plate further enhancing customer’s in-cabin experience. The Smart Mirror Monitor is a first of its kind feature with 9.66 inch colour screen which doubles as an interior rear view mirror with adjustable view angles and monitor for front & rear camera recording with wireless smartphone connectivity for downloading recorded content.



Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India shared his excitement of the new launch commenting, "This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family including dealers, industry, and our employees. New age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us in welcoming more customers to our growing Renault family."

The bookings and retails of the Urban Night Limited Edition of the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger commence from today onwards at all Renault authorised dealerships. As a limited-edition model, interested customers are encouraged to book early to secure their chance to own this remarkable vehicle.