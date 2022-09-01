Renault India has announced the limited edition versions of its models in the Indian market, including Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. The limited edition of the cars from the European automaker comes with an effort to attract more consumers in the festive seasons. It is to be noted that these models have been launched for certain variants with a slight upgrade in their looks and features. Based on the announcement by Renault, the bookings for the new limited edition models will start on September 2, 2022.

Renault Festive Limited Edition details

Only the RXZ versions of the Renault Kiger, Triber, and Kwid Climber variant, in Dual Tone combinations of White colour and a Mystery Black Roof, will be offered in the Festive Limited Edition line. The front grill, DRLs/headlamps, and side door decals of the Limited Edition range are accented with Sporty Red Accents for eye-catching external colour harmony.

Renault Kiger Limited Edition

Renault Kiger is one of the best-selling models of the automaker in the Indian market and will now be offered in the Limited Edition version. In addition to all the above features of the Limited edition Range, Renault KIGER Festive Limited Edition offers wheel silverstone and calipers in red colour, enhancing the sportiness of the car. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine. Furthermore, it gets features like Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control functions.

Renault Triber Limited Edition

The Renault Triber Limited Edition includes piano black door handles and wheel covers in addition to all the amenities found in the Limited Edition Range and new colour harmony with Red accents. The Renault Tribe has room for passengers in all rows and has one of the largest trunks in its class, measuring 625L. A 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP attests to its construction with safety features.

Renault Kwid Limited Edition

With more than 4,00,000 satisfied consumers, Renault Kwid has been a game-changing offering for Renault in India. The Renault KWID Limited Edition adds an extra touch of style with red accents on the roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and the "Climber" badge on the C-pillar. The addition of Piano Black to the ORVM and wheel covers improves the car's overall aesthetic appeal.

The Festive Limited Edition offers a value proposition with all the additional design elements curated for the festive season available to the customers at the same price as the existing Kiger RXZ, Triber RXZ & Kwid Climber, respectively.