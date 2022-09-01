Kia India has today launched the range-topping ‘X-Line’ trim at a starting price of Rs 13,39,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) for the Kia Sonet X-Line 1.0 T-GDi Petrol 7DCT variant. The compact SUV will also be available in 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel 6AT version priced at Rs 13,99,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Sonet X-Line will be offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior colour’, Xclusive Splendid Sage Dual Tone Interior and Xclusive Crystal Cut Alloys with Black High Gloss (R16 - 40.64 cm (16”).

Kia Sonet X-Line: Changes

The Kia Sonet X-Line hosts multiple new elements over the regular Sonet GT Line that enhances the overall look of the car. Right from Kia’s signature tiger nose grille to the skid plates in rear of the vehicle, the Sonet gets a complete revamp. Kia Sonet X-Line gets below upgrades over the Kia Sonet GTX+:

Kia Signature Tiger nose grill – Black High Gloss

Xclusive Diamond knurling pattern - Piano Black

Xclusive Turbo Shaped piano black Front skid plates with Dark Hyper Metal Accents

Xclusive Dark chrome Fog lamp garnish

Xclusive Piano Black Outside mirror LED turn signal

Side door Dark Hyper Metal garnish

Silver brake callipers

Shark Fin Antenna – Matte graphite

X-Line Emblem

Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plate with Dark Hyper Metal Accents

Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design

Leatherette Sports Seats with Orange Stitching & X-Line logo

Leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Orange Stitching & Sonet logo

Xclusive Premium Black headliner

The Kia Sonet was launched in 2020 as the brand's most affordable SUV in India and with over 1.5 Lakh sales, it has an almost 15% share in the highly competitive compact SUV category. This newly introduced variant sits atop the current top variant GTX+ 1.0 T-GDi with 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi with 6AT.

Speaking on the introduction of Sonet X-Line, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish & differentiated -looking compact SUV that truly complement the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors.”

He further added, “With a contribution of over 32% to KIN’s total sales, the Sonet has cemented itself as a segment disruptor and sculpted a niche for itself. We are certain that the Sonet X-Line will elevate the brand's profile among upwardly mobile, young and savvy consumers who are seeking a premium and exclusive SUV this festive season.