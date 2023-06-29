Renault Kwid, Kiger, And Triber Discounts Go Up To Rs 65,000: Check Details Here

Renault is known for selling some of the robust cars across the world. The brand is also identified for making performance-friendly cars, like the Clio. The company launched the Renault Duster in the Indian market nearly a decade ago, and it was received warmly by the audience. Now, its line-up comprises only three cars - Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. The brand is making its bread and butter with these models, but the spicier offering like the new-gen Duster is rumoured to come soon to showroom floors. For now, the company is offering big discounts on its model line-up. So, check the details out before signing a cheque.

Renault Kwid Discounts

On the new MY23 stock, which is RDE-compliant, Renault is extending benefits of up to Rs 57,000. The deal includes an upfront cash benefit of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 12,000. Furthermore, if you happen to be buying your second Renault car, then a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 will also be offered. The Kwid is available with two engine options - 0.8L and 1.0L, with prices starting from Rs 4.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Kiger Discounts

As for the Kiger, the compact SUV is fetching deals worth Rs 65,000. It includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000, which is restricted to RXT and RXT(O) trims only. Besides, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discounts of Rs 12,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 can be availed. The Kiger is priced from Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Renault Triber Discounts

The 7-seat MPV of the French brand - Triber, it is on sale with benefits scaling up to Rs 45,000. There is a cash benefit of Rs 15,000 applicable on purchasing the Triber, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Triber is on sale with a starting price of Rs 6.33 lakh, ex-showroom.