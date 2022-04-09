Renault offers massive discounts of up to Rs 1.1 lakh, Kwid, Duster and more

All the automakers in the Indian market are striving to get a good start for FY22-23 by offering attractive discount offers. Taking the same opportunity French automaker Renault is offering discounts across their model lineup. These discounts include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses and corporate discounts as well. However, it is to be noted that these discounts might vary depending on the location and the model of the car.

Details of the discount offers:

Renault Kwid

Cash discounts of up to Rs 10,000 (Rs 5,000 on the new upgraded version) are available, as well as a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 38,000 for Renault Kwid customers in India. The exchange incentive for the 0.8-litre petrol version is worth Rs 10,000, while the exchange bonus for the1.0-litre petrol version is worth Rs 15,000.

Read also: Naagin song-fame Aastha Gill buys BMW X7 SUV priced at Rs 1.15 crore

Renault Triber and Kiger

This month, some Renault Triber trims are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The MPV comes with an exchange incentive of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 44,000, respectively. There is no cash discount or exchange incentive for the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV currently. However, a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 55,000 is available.

Renault Duster

Due to the discontinuation of the duster in India, dealers are offering massive discounts on the remaining stock. Cash discounts worth Rs 50,000 and exchange bonuses worth Rs. 50,000 are available here, along with loyalty benefits worth up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

A corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 on Duster and Rs. 15,000 on all other Renault vehicles is also available. The brand also offers a rural bonus of Rs 10,000 on the Duster and Rs. 5,000 on the rest of its vehicles.

Other benefits

Under the r.e.li.v.e policy, Renault is also providing a scrapping bonus of Rs 10,000 to new clients.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute