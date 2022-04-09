Naagin song-fame Aastha Gill buys BMW X7 SUV priced at Rs 1.15 crore

Singer Aastha Gill recently bought a brand-new BMW X7 luxury SUV. This new addition to her garage has got her a place on the list of celebrities fond of luxury SUVs. The car is priced between Rs 1.15 crore, (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.73 crore, (ex-showroom). This recent update was shared by the artist through a video on Instagram while taking the delivery of the SUV.

The video she shared on Instagram has garnered more than 37 thousand likes. In the video, Aastha Gill can be seen taking the delivery of her new SUV. Before driving it out, the artist is seen posing with the videos. BMW X7 is the company's new flagship SUV. In its class, it competes with luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

In India, the BMW X7 was initially introduced in 2019. It was formerly offered as a CBU but is now accessible as a CKD.

Aastha Gill's luxury SUV gets the signature design language of the German automaker with the kidney grille up front. The grill is further accentuated by the two LED headlamps on both sides. The rear end comes with wraparound split LED tail lamps and BMX X7 branding on the tailgate, the back gets a hefty flair. The BMW X7 SUV is the SUV version of BMW's flagship car, the 7-Series.

The BMW X7 luxury SUV comes loaded with a myriad of features like laser headlights, ambient lighting, a three-piece panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, five-zone climate control, autonomous parking, and reclining seats for all three rows, among other features.

The X7's dashboard design is actually quite similar to that of previous BMW models. In the middle of the tiered dashboard is a company-installed touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive technology. It also has a fully digital instrument panel, multi-function steering wheels, and a Crystal-effect gear lever, as well as a voice assistant option, which is becoming increasingly prevalent in modern cars.

There is no indication, in the video, which variant Aastha Gill ultimately chose. BMW X7 SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engine: 3.0 litres turbocharged straight 6 diesel engine which makes 263 PS of power and 620 Nm of torque. The other is also the same 3.0-litre turbo-charged diesel engine but only makes 396 PS of power and 760 Nm of torque. A 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is also available with 337 Ps of power and 450 Nm of torque. These engines are all mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

