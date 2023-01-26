Republic Day 2023: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes to Avoid Today

On January 26, 2023, Republic Day, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of disruptions on certain routes. The Republic Day Parade is expected to disrupt traffic in the nation's capital. According to the warning, the parade would leave Vijay Chowk at 1:20 and head toward the Red Fort. It will cross Dutsepath, Subhash Chandra Bose Golchakkar, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg during this time. The Delhi Police have implemented a few limitations to prevent traffic snarl-ups during this time.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the police department wrote, "In view of @republicday2023 Celebrations, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi." They added, "Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly."

As per the information shared by Delhi Police,The Republic Day Parade began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and no traffic will be permitted between Vijay Chowk and India Gate until it is over.

Traffic Advisory

In view of @republicday2023 Celebrations, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi.



Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/BU4EfJJfuW — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 25, 2023

The advice further states that on January 26 from 9.15 am until the march crosses Tilak Marg, the C-Hexagon of India Gate will be off-limits to traffic. Additionally, starting at 10.30am, vehicles will not be permitted in any direction on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, or Subhash Marg.

Delhi Traffic Police Suggested Routes on Republic Day 2023

North-South corridor: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Raj Ghat-Ring Road. The commuters can also go from Madrasa, Lodhi Road T-Point to Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East-West corridor: Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simo Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Mataram Marg.

Commuters going from South Delhi towards New Delhi Railway Station can take Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road towards Paharganj or Minto Road and Bhavabhuti Marg towards Ajmeri Gate.

Those travelling from East Delhi can take Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Jhandewalan Golchakkar, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Raj Ghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chatta Rail and Kauria Bridge routes to reach Old Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi will also be available for the commute.

Bus service would also be reduced, according to the alert, along Park Street/Udyan Marg, Kamla Market, Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj), Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Tis Hazari Court, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Marg), Mori Gate, and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan.