The Indian government has been getting increasingly strict regarding traffic rules and safety violations. For the implementation of the same several changes have been made in the vehicle manufacturing guidelines and other aspects. But we are not talking about that today. Today we will address the lesser-known traffic rules that you need to be aware of not to get fined the next time you are caught violating one. You must surely be aware of the rules like wearing a helmet while riding and things of that sort. But did you know, based on the law,s you are not allowed to ride wearing slippers or 'chappal'. Well, here are more lesser-known traffic rules you need to know.

Riding with 'Chappals'

Confused? As per the Motor Vehicle Act, you must wear fixed attire while riding or driving in India. Going by the rules, the two-wheeler riders are mandated to wear fully closed shoes when riding their vehicle. If found violating the law, they can be subjected to a Rs 1,000 fine. Similarly, while driving, the person behind the wheel must wear a shirt or t-shirt accompanied with full-length trousers, or they can be fined Rs 2,000.

Two driving licences

If a person is found in possession of two driving licences, the person will be obligated to pay a penalty. One of the possibilities is that you might be having one of your old driving licenses along with your new one. If you are found to have the two licenses, you will be challaned for the offence.

Also read: BMW G 310 RR fully faired motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 2.85 lakh

Phone usage for certain purposes

We all know talking or using your phone while driving can definitely get you challaned, but there is an exception. Any rider/driver is allowed to use their phone while operating their vehicle only for the r navigational purpose; using it for anything else will surely get you fined. One can get a fine of up to Rs 5,000 if found violating the law.

Not allowing passage to emergency vehicles

Providing passage to any of the emergency service vehicles is a moral responsibility of every citizen. But in case someone is found blocking or interfering with the path of any such vehicle, they can face an imprisonment of up to 6 months or up to rs 10,000 fine. The emergency vehicles include a fire brigade, ambulance, police car and others.

Unfit to drive

Everyone is aware that driving while inebriated or under the influence of any substance is illegal, but the law also prohibits any person to drive if they are in any way mentally or physically unfit to be driving. Moreover, if anyone is found doing so, you can be fined Rs 1,000 for the first time and later Rs 2,000 for the second time.