Road Transport and Highways Ministry Extends License Renewal Validity till February 29

In a recent development on Tuesday, February 20, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued an order extending the validity of Learner Licenses, Driving Licenses, and Conductor Licenses until February 29, 2024. This decision comes as a respite for those whose licenses were on the verge of expiry, particularly those scheduled to lapse on 31 January 2024 and 15 February 2024.

Reasons For License Validity Extension

The Ministry's decision was prompted by the challenges encountered by individuals in renewing their licenses, worsened by technical glitches within the infrastructure of the 'Sarthi' portal. Among the issues reported were difficulties in both license renewal and the conversion of Learner Licenses into Driving Licenses. Acknowledging the impact of these infrastructural hiccups, the Ministry deemed it necessary to extend the validity of licenses to accommodate affected individuals.

The Ministry highlighted infrastructure-related disruptions observed in the Sarathi portal between January 31, 2024, and February 12, 2024. These issues hindered the seamless provision of license-related services, leading to frustration among applicants striving to navigate the licensing process. In light of the challenges posed by technical glitches, the Ministry opted to extend the validity of Learner's Licenses, Driving Licenses, and Conductor Licenses expiring between January 31, 2024, and February 15, 2024, until February 29, 2024. Importantly, no fines will be levied on affected individuals, ensuring their licenses remain valid without penalty.

As efforts to address the technical issues persist, affected individuals can now navigate the licensing process with renewed assurance.

License Renewal

If you want to renew your driving license then there are a few points that you should keep in your mind. Check the points below:

- Renewal applications should be submitted no earlier than one month before the license's expiry date.

- If an application is delayed by more than five years after the license expiry, the applicant must go through the entire process to obtain a new license.

- Renewal applications made up to 30 days after the license expiry will be renewed from the expiry date.

- Applications submitted more than 30 days after expiry will be renewed from the date of receipt, with an additional fee of Rs 30.