Robert Downey Jr Announces Dream Car Giveaway: Here's All You Need to Know

Robert Downey Jr famous for his role as Tony Stark also known as Iron Man is offering a giveaway opportunity for his fans. The actor has put his luxurious automobile collection for a giveaway. The Hollywood star shared the information via his Instagram story. He announced that he will be giving away some of his cars.

In his Instagram story he said, "In case you haven't heard yet, I'm giving away some of my cars." Downey Jr is seen in the photo sitting on one of six historic cars displayed in the image.

Also read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 3.14 Lakh: Details Here

Robert Downey Jr's Car Collection

The Iron Man actor's exotic car collection includes models like a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus, and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

Robert Downey Jr's Giveaway: Eligibility

On his next Story, the actor, who was most recently seen in Oppenheimer, revealed the RDJ Dream Cars opportunity: " NO PURCHASE/DONATION REQUIRED & MAKING ONE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING."

The giveaway is open to legal residents of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, excluding Quebec, who are above the age of 18, according to the post. The Edward Charles Foundation is named as the sponsor.

"You can be one of the six winners, each receiving one of these beauties that we converted to drive to a pollution-free future", according to the RDJ Dream Cars website. "Enter now for your chance to win one of the RDJ Dream Cars and experience the future of automotive technology."