Rolls-Royce Accident In Nuh: Luxury Car Was Travelling Over 200 Kmph On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rolls-Royce is considered as one of the safest sets of wheels. Of course, it is highly celebrated for its luxury credentials. It is not very often that we hear of fatal accidents involving a Rolls-Royce. However, a Rolls-Royce recently was involved in an accident near Nuh on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The luxury limousine is now reported to be travelling in a convoy of close to 20 other cars. Also, the Rolls-Royce had two escort vehicles with it, sporting beacons. Initial reports revealed - the car collided with an oil tanker travelling in the wrong direction on the highway.

New reports as per the highway’s CCTVs have a different reality to show. The CCTVs at Alipur caught the Rolls-Royce with the convoy travelling towards Nuh, along with escort vehicles carrying security personnels in blue safari suits. Soon after, the Rolls-Royce was accelerating, leaving the convoy, crossing the 40.9 km mark of the expressway and collided with the oil tanker. The vehicle covered over 40 kilometres of distance in around 12 minutes.

Well, it is easy to figure out that the car had an average speed of roughly 200 kmph during the course. It rear ended the oil tanker, leaving the tanker overturned. The car caught fire, but escort vehicles were quick to reach the spot to rescue a man and a woman from the car. The driver of the overturned tanker - Rampreet, along with this co-driver, lost their lives in this accident.

Fortunately, the diesel that was being carried by the tanker didn’t leak and catch fire. Thus, a catastrophic event was avoided. The duo travelling the car is reported to have been injured with fractures and other injuries, and they were treated at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Well, the FIR initially had no mentions of name of any individual, and the investigation is still in process.