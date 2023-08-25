Tata Motors To Launch 3 New Electric SUVs In India Soon: Nexon EV Facelift To Curvv EV

Tata Motors was the Indian carmaker to launch a high-voltage electric car in the market. It came in the form of the Nexon EV. Powered by the Ziptron technology, it managed to lay the foundation for a host of other electric cars from the brand. Recently, the company has updated the Tiago EV with the Ziprton technology, and it also updated the Tigor EV with an advanced high-voltage powertrain. Now, the brand is eyeing to launch new electric SUVs in the Indian market to fetch more numbers on the sales tally. Also, with models like Citroen eC3 in existence, there is now increased room of competition. So, take a read to find out which 3 new electric SUV is Tata Motors planning to introduce in our market soon.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Tata Nexon EV currently sold in Prime and Max variants in India enjoys the title being the most popular electric vehicles in India. To reap the benefits of the success the company is planning to launch a facelift of the electric SUV. The test mules of the electric car has been spotted on multiple occasions. In the facelift version, the car will get multiple changes in its features along with a 10-inch infotainment system, new steering wheel and more.

Tata Curvv EV

The modern sub-four-meter vehicle will be built on a modified version of the X1 platform and based on Tata's Gen-2 architecture. The car is anticipated to be released with a battery pack that will allow it to travel about 400 kilometres on a single charge. Tata Motors is anticipated to disclose the details of the vehicle's specifications at the time of the introduction. However, the design of the car was revealed by the company last year in April.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch, well-known for its appeal in the micro-SUV market, is preparing for its electrification and will soon be known as the Punch EV. The Punch EV is projected to feature a variety of battery pack configurations for different ranges and is anticipated to be powered by Tata's Ziptron technology. This electric micro SUV might also have telematics powered Z-Connect, with different drive modes and regeneration levels.