Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge luxury sedan launched in India at Rs 12.25 crore

Rolls-Royce has launched the Ghost Black Badge at a price of Rs 12.25 crore, the luxury sedan gets multiple new upgrades in all the areas over the Ghost.

Rolls-Royce has launched the Ghost Black Badge in the Indian car market. The new luxury sedan is priced at Rs 12.25 crore in the Indian market. It is to be noted that the ex-showroom will be revealed during the commissioning process. The new luxury sedan is the upgraded version of Ghost, one of the popular sedans of the British carmaker.

Earlier, Rolls-Royce had also launched the Black Badge versions of other models starting with the Wraith and Ghost, followed by Cullinan. The external and interior designs of the Black Badge differ significantly from that of the Ghost.

The Black Badge Ghost gets Spirit of Ecstacy, and Pantheon grilles are black chromed, and the sedan rides on unique 21-inch composite alloy wheels. The Ghost Black Badge is painted in the company's characteristic High-Gloss Piano Black, but clients can choose from 44,000 additional paint options or even a bespoke colour.

The sedan's interiors are as plush as the exteriors of the car. It gets black timber accents and a unique internal clock, as well as the Starlight Headliner. Buyers can also select from a variety of interior colour schemes, all of which are dual-tone possibilities with black as the second colour.

Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge

In comparison to the normal Ghost, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is fitted with a 6.75-litre V12 engine that produces an additional 29 PS and 50 Nm of torque. The torque has grown to 900 Nm, and the total power output has increased to 600 PS. The vehicle now includes a new ZF 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which allows the vehicle to send power to all four wheels.

To improve the driving experience, the four-wheel steering and all-wheel-drive systems have been calibrated differently. Rolls-Royce revised the air suspension, which decreases body roll during strong cornering and a new throttle map to improve the driving experience. The braking system has not been altered; however, the brake pedal has been adjusted for improved response.

