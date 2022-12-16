Top 10 safest cars on sale in India- 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, Tata Nexon and more

Global NCAP tested multiple cars recently for their safety features, and various cars came out with flying colours. The organisation tested multiple models sold in the Indian market, like Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Thar, Honda City, and many others. Out of these numerous cars, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 cars with the best safety test scores. So as you know, the new safety ratings of Global NCAP have been evaluated with new stringent safety norms.

The list of the top safest cars starts with the German machine in the form of the Volkswagen Taigun. The compact SUV was deemed one of the safest cars plying on Indian roads, with a 5-star GNCAP rating with an overall 71.64 points on the scorecard. Following the German car on the list is its Czech brethren, the Skoda Kushaq, with a very similar rating of 5 stars. It is easy to expect the ratings as both of these cars are based on the same platform.

After the compact SUVs, Mahindra Scorpio-N takes the third spot with 5-star ratings in both child and adult occupants. In other words, the SUV scored 58.18 points. Tata Punch followed the SUVs; the small car got a full 5 stars for adult occupants and 4 stars for child safety, with a total of 57.34 points.

The race between Tata and Mahindra continued for the fifth position, with the Mahindra XUV300 taking the position with 5 stars for adult safety and 4 stars for child safety. Based on the GNCAP tests, the car scored 53.86 points.

Tata Altroz followed all of these SUVs with 5-star ratings for adult safety and 3 stars for child safety with 45.13 points. Altroz was followed by one of its bigger brothers, i.e., Tata Nexon. The compact SUV claimed its position with 5 stars for adult safety rating and 4 stars for child safety.

Mahindra XUV700, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Urban Cruiser, respectively, occupied the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions on the list. These models have 4-star safety ratings for adult occupants, except the Mahindra XUV700, which has 5 stars for adult occupants and 4 stars for child safety.