Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield hikes price on these bikes by upto Rs 5000; check here

Apart from raising the price, Royal Enfield has not remodelled the motorcycles mechanically or cosmetically.

Image for representation

In response to recent price increases by major automakers in India, Royal Enfield has decided to increase the prices of its models as well. From this month onwards, the Chennai-based manufacturer has announced to increase the prices of a handful of models by up to Rs 5,000.

The price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, RE Meteor 350, RE Interceptor 650, and RE Continental GT 650 models has gone up in India. In terms of overall price hike, it can range from Rs 3,300 to Rs 5,000. These prices will vary according to the particular model in question.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received an increase of Rs 3,300 across the range and is now priced at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS variant. RE Meteor 350, which was also revised in September last year, has also received a price hike of Rs 3,300 across all variants, and as a result, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350's price in India now starts at Rs 2.01 lakh(ex-showroom).

Read also: Yezdi makes a comeback in India, launches 3 motorcycles starting at Rs 1.98 lakh: All you need to know

Royal Enfield's Interceptor 650 and Continental 650, on the other hand, have seen their prices rise by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on their colours. As a result of the price hike, the Interceptor 650 now retails for Rs 2.85 lakh(ex-showroom), while the Continental GT 650 range begins at Rs 3.02 lakh(ex-showroom). However, the price hike combined with the recent launch of Yezdi bikes in India can affect the sales of Royal Enfield.

Royal EnfieldClassic 350Meteor 350Interceptor 650
