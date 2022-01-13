हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yezdi

Yezdi makes a comeback in India, launches 3 motorcycles starting at Rs 1.98 lakh

Yezdi, the iconic motorcycle brand has made a comeback in India under Mahindra's Classic Legends, and has launched three motorcycles - Roaster, Scrambler and Adventure.

Yezdi motorcycles

Classic Legends, the Mahindra brand specializing in restoring and resurrecting old two-wheeler brands has launched Yezdi in the Indian market. After launch of the iconic Jawa brand, now Yezdi has made a comeback and launched three motorcycles in India starting at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi).

The prices of the motorcycles are mentioned below (ex showroom, Delhi)

Yezdi Roadster - Rs 1,98,142

Yezdi Scrambler - Rs 2,04,900

Yezdi Adventure - Rs 2,09,900

The footpegs are designed to give a natural riding stance, honouring the look of the classical bikes. It would possibly have regular telescopic front forks and dual shockers at the rear end. The chances are that the makers might offer an optional pillion backrest and a tall windscreen.

YezdiJawaMotorcycleMahindra
