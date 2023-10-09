Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Fully Revealed Ahead Of Launch: All You Need To Know

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is coming closer to its launch in the Indian market. Before the official event, the production-spec of the motorcycle has been fully revealed for the first time. Before this, there have been multiple spy shots of the bike. However, they failed to show the details of the design because of heavy camouflage. The official images of the bike on social media gives us a closer look at the details of the model carrying forward the Himalayan badge.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 with a white paint scheme in the picture shows a classic round LED headlamp enclosed in a black casing with LED indications on the either side. To protect the rider from the wind, the motorcycle gets a tall transparent screen upfront. Furthermore, it gets a newly designed mud guard with a beak-like shape.

Moving toward the rear end, the tank appears to be bigger. The bike gets a split-seat design with slightly raised position for the pillion. It is worth mentioning that motorcycles leaves space for the adventurers to load their luggage while travelling on long routes. Compared to the previous version, the exoskeleton seems to be a significant change.

Coming to the mechanical aspects, the motorcycle gets a big fork reaffirming its off-roading legacy of the Royal Enfield Himalayan badge. While the rear-end seems to have a mono-shock for a smooth ride. The motorcycle will hold the ground with a 21-inch front wheel while the rear-end 17-inch rear wheel. To control the speed the bike gets dual-channel ABS.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to get a liquid-cooled engine with a big radiator (as evident from the picture). The bike will probably be tuned to produce 40 hp. However, the exact figures have not been announced yet. Once launched the motorcycle will compete against models like KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.