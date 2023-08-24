Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Revealed Ahead Of Launch, New Images Confirm Details

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been in discussions for quite a while. The upcoming motorcycle has been creating a lot of buzz in the auto market, even more so since Royal Enfield teased the bike. To boost up the hype even more ahead of the scheduled launch by the end of the year, new pictures of the Himalayan 450 have surfaced on the internet revealing the design of the motorcycle. The completely undisguised pictures also showcase all the differences that the motorcycle will have compared to the outgoing model.

Based on the pictures, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets multiple changes over the outgoing model. These changes can be seen in the form of a newly designed windshield, along with a completely changed mudguard upfront. Furthermore, the USD fork seems to be a bit different from the present model. Chances are that the headlamp can be an LED unit for the new model.

Some other changes include a completely redesigned fuel tank, which seems to be larger than the present version. It also features an overall sleek design complemented by the exoskeleton with slight changes. Moving ahead, the design of the seat has been changed with the front end covering the fuel tank.

Similarly, the rear end now gets a mono-shock along with a new design of the driver's seat. The rear end now also gets new mounting points which are absent on the outgoing model.

An entirely new liquid-cooled engine will be one of the greatest upgrades made to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. This 450cc single-cylinder engine, which is said to be entirely new, will be the brand's first liquid-cooled engine. If reports are to be trusted, this new engine will be tuned to have a power output of 40 bhp and a torque output of 45 Nm. The gearbox is probably going to be a six-speed unit.

Once launched, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be priced at around Rs 2.6 lakh in India. With this price, it will go against motorcycles like the BMW G310 GS, Triumph Scrambler 400X, KTM 390 Adventure, and other similar bikes.