Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spy shots leaked, reveals new intriguing details

Royal Enfield has plans to launch multiple bikes in India, following the roadmap; the company recently launched the Hunter 350 and has got more models in the line. Among the new models is one of the latest models called the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The bike fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new bike, especially after the details of the upcoming bike leaked. Following that, there has been a string of spy shots of the bike surfacing on the internet. To add, here is a new spy shot of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 courtesy of Siddharth Pathak, revealing new details.

Looking at the latest spy shots of the Himalayan 450, it is clear that the bike retains the design of its predecessor with enhanced size. The new motorcycle looks taller compared to the previous version and gets a new Dakar-style windscreen upfront.

Some of the other details that are clearly visible in the new spy shot include upside-down front forks, a 21-inch spoked wheel, jerry can holders on the sculpted fuel tank, a brand new tubular frame that also gets a sub-frame, a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a stubby exhaust, a mono-shock rear suspension, disc brakes on both wheels, and a 17/18 inch rear spoked wheel.

The motorcycle is expected to have an engine tuned for better performance compared to the ongoing version. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to have a DOHC four-valve head paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch function. Moreover, it is expected to be more advanced looking at the recent launch of the company.

Though there is no information on the launch of the bike yet, looking at the test mule, expectations are that the bike can be launched around next year. There is no doubt the bike will be more expensive considering the expected upgrades on it.