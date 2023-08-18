Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Teased Ahead Of November 2023 Launch

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has become one of the most anticipated upcoming motorcycles in India. The two-wheeler has been gaining attention since the reports of the test mule surfaced on the internet. However, the wait for the motorcycle is going to end soon as the popular manufacturer has officially teased the new motorcycle. Anticipations are that the motorcycle will be officially launched in the Indian market by the end of the year.

Based on the test mules, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will retain design elements from its ongoing version. However, certain changes are expected in parts with multiple upgrades. For instance, unlike the outgoing version, the new motorcycle will have all-LED lighting, a mono-pod instrument cluster with digital elements, a USD fork, and a windscreen.

The engine of the motorcycle is going to be a major attraction in the whole machine. Though the exact specifications of the engine have not been revealed yet, chances are that the motorcycle will get a new engine. It is expected to be a 450 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It might be tuned to churn out around 45 hp of power and a similar torque figure. The engine will be working with a 6-speed gearbox.

With these changes, the price of the Royal Enfield 450 is expected to increase quite a bit. The ongoing model of the motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) which might be bumped up to somewhere around Rs 2.50 lakh.