ROYAL ENFIELD HUNTER 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 becomes second best-selling RE motorcycle in India: Details inside

Soon after making its way to the market, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has now taken the spot as the second best-selling motorcycle in the country.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries started on August 10
  • In August, a total of 18.197 units of RE Hunter 350 were sold
  • The Hunter 350 is outperformed by Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most recent launch of the company in the domestic market, and it is already making to headlines for its sales figure within just a month from its launch. Taking figures into consideration, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 recorded sales of 18.197 units, whereas the company’s best-selling model - Royal Enfield Classic 350 posted sales of 18,993 units. Also, it should be noted that the deliveries of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 began on August 10. The Hunter 350 is a rather affordable offering of the brand with a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in two variants – Metro and Retro, which are further spread into three trims. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 20.2 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of max torque. The transmission unit here is a 5-speed unit. It gets a set of 17-inch rims on both ends.

Based on the J-platform, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Also, the braking setup on the Hunter 350 comprises discs on both ends with dual-channel ABS. However, lower variants come with single-channel ABS and a rear drum brake.

The Hunter 350 has a neo-retro appeal, and the styling includes bits like a circular headlamp, an analogue-digital instrument cluster, a single-piece seat, and a round tail lamp. And all of these, add to the motorcycle's styling quotient. A host of accessories are also on sale for the motorcycle, namely LED turn indicators, touring seats, mirrors, flyscreens, crash protection, side boxes, and a sump guard. Talking of rivals, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 goes against the likes of Honda CB350RS, Jawa Forty Two, Yezdi Roadster, TVS Ronin and more.

