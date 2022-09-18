New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara waiting period REVEALED: Price announcement soon!

The SUV bug has bit the Indian audience, and the result can be seen in the form of high sales of SUVs and multiple new launches in the various SUV segments. The most recent and celebrated unveil in the mid-size SUV space seems to be the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, as the hybrid SUV is managing to grab a high number of bookings prior to its official launch. The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, has revealed that it has received over 53,000 pre-orders for the upcoming Grand Vitara, implying that the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have a waiting period of over 5 months.

Furthermore, the company has confirmed that around 43 per cent of total orders have been received for the strong-hybrid variants. While the remaining orders come for the mild-hybrid trims, only 4-5 per cent of orders of the total bookings have come for the AWD version.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is unveiled with two powertrain choices - a 1.5L NA petrol motor with mild-hybrid tech and a strong-hybrid setup with a 1.5L Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor. While the former can be had with either a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT, the latter comes exclusively with a eCVT unit. Also, the NA petrol motor is available with both FWD and AWD layouts. The strong-hybrid trim will be sold with an FWD layout only.

In terms of styling, the new Grand Vitara manages to have an appealing design with enough road presence for its dimensions, measuring 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,645 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

Talking of features, the Grand Vitara comes loaded with a slew of tech on board, like a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, connected car tech, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more. Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are reported to be announced by the end of September, and it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.