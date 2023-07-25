Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cross 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 11 Months From Launch

Last year in August, Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 made its debut. In just 11 months from its debut, the motorcycle has crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone. The Hunter touched the 1 lakh sales mark in February 2023 - just six months from the start of retail - and has completed the next 1,00,000 sales milestone in just five months since. Developed from the ground-up, up and built to have a strong Royal Enfield character combined with a fresh and appealing compact design, the Hunter 350 has been instrumental in bringing in a new set of consumers into the Royal Enfield community, and its growing acclaim is a strong testament that it is doing just that.

Commenting on the Hunter 350’s success and speaking about this milestone, Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The Hunter 350 is, undoubtedly, the most popular motorcycle launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment over the last year. We are very proud that in less than one year since its launch the Hunter has amassed a proud community of more than two hundred thousand riders across the world. Not just in India, the Hunter 350 is increasingly growing in popularity across international markets as well. We thank our new and vibrant Hunter community for making ‘Hunter 350’ a huge success and helping us achieve this milestone in a very short time. Powered by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai, and our expansive global retail network, we are confident to be able to cater to growing demand for Hunter across the world.”

With its cool styling, dynamic performance and modern-retro charm, the Hunter 350 is the preferred choice for young riders today. Whether navigating tight spots within the urban maze, or just hanging out at the coolest neighbourhoods in the city, or zipping through open roads, young riders are choosing the Hunter 350 for its swift agility and confident manoeuvrability. Little surprise then, that the Hunter 350 is the recipient of 20+ Indian & International awards and accolades including the esteemed ‘Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2023’ award and Best Modern Classic Lightweight Motorcycle in Thailand.

The Hunter 350's popularity is a testament to Royal Enfield's mission of delivering motorcycles that are innovative, stylish, and powerful. In India, the Hunter 350 has made rapid inroads into the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets as well, apart from the metros. In addition to India, Hunter is now available in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand in APAC; France, Germany, Italy and the UK in Europe; Argentina, Colombia and Mexico in LATAM and in Australia and New Zealand as well. The motorcycle will soon be launched in Brazil.