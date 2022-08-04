NewsAuto
ROYAL ENFIELD

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 fully revealed ahead of launch: Watch Video

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was scheduled to launch on August 7 followed by the launch of the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on August 5.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 fully revealed ahead of launch: Watch Video

While Royal Enfield is preparing for the launch of the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the bike has been fully revealed before the launch on August 7. The new motorcycle is supposed to launch following the launch of the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350. It is to be noted that the Hunter 350 has been one of the most anticipated bikes; slight details of it have been leaked multiple times before launch. However, the images leaked earlier showed the bike with camouflage, but this time the bike has been revealed without any covers. Moreover, the company had managed to keep the looks and details of the bike a complete secret, giving slight hints on the details through teaser videos.

The new video posted on social media platform reveals all the details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The new RE motorcycle will be available in dual-tone colours for consumers. The one shown in the video has a blue shade combined with white on its tank and the side part of the bike features the Hunter insignia. Moreover, the bike gives neo-retro vibes with its round headlamps, indicators, and long single-piece seat. However, the size of the bike seems to be smaller compared to other bikes from the manufacturer.

Live Tv

Royal EnfieldRoyal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looksRoyal Enfield Hunter 350 price

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?