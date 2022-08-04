2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Royal Enfield is set on expanding its portfolio in the Indian market by launching multiple new bikes. Apart from many new launches, the automaker is also planning on launching the next generation of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. It is to be noted that the Bullet is one of the most popular bikes for the automaker in India. Moreover, the bike has a responsibility to carry forward the name and the legacy associated with it in India. In the same effort, the bike has been upgraded multiple times over the years and is due to get another upgrade. The launch of the new Bullet 350 was hinted at by a teaser shared by the company in their Instagram post. It is to be noted that as per the teaser bike will be launched on 5 August, followed by the launch of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on 7 August.

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Hardware

The J-platform used by the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 will serve as the foundation for the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Better performance and stability are anticipated from the platform.

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to have the same 349 cc engine which is expected to produce 20.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is to be noted that the iconic bike has had similar stats but this time there can be some changes in the tunings of the new engine.

Also read: Top 5 Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India; Himalayan 450, Classic 650 and more

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Features

This 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be supported by a split double-cradle frame, and it may also come with a number of new features. In addition to improved switchgear and an electric starter as standard, the revised bike is anticipated to acquire features like the Tripper navigation pod, which is an option, and semi-digital instrumentation similar to what is found on current-generation RE bikes.

2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price

Considering the newly added features and changes the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to have a price tag with increased numbers on it. At Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Bullet 350 is currently the cheapest RE, although the lower end of that price range is taken up by cheaper kick-start-only variations, which the new J-platform machine will not offer. As a result, prices for the revised bike should be in the range of Rs 1.7 lakh.