Royal Enfield is planning on launching multiple bikes to expand its product lineup in the Indian market. Talking about the bikes to be launched, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most awaited bikes from the house of the British automaker. The automaker is planning on making a significant mark on the market with the new motorcycle, which is expected to target one of the most popular sections of the Indian motorcycle market. Recently, the Hunter 350 was spotted without camouflage and covers revealing multiple details.

The details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 have been brought to light with all credits to pics shared by Surendar Jayavelu on social media. It is to be noted that this bike will be the next launch from the automaker; interestingly, the bike shares its underpinnings with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Classic Reborn.

Talking about the look, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has got a paint scheme very similar to the Scram 411. The paint has a dual-tone scheme with a modern touch. Moreover, the bike majorly has a retro design with the signature design language of the company. In addition, the bike in the picture is equipped with alloy wheels.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic and 4WD pricing announced, bookings from July 30

The Hunter 350 also gets a single-piece seat and a uni-pod instrument cluster. The bike is expected to get a tripper navigation function. Moving on, all the lights on the bike are circular in shape, retaining the retro look. Based on the information leaked earlier, the bike will have a length of 2,055 mm, a width of 800mm, and a height of 1,055mm.

Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 is expected to have a 349,34 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine in the form of its power source found on a J-platform motorcycle. The said engine is expected to be tuned to produce 19.94 bhp of power and 6,100 rpm of torque, working with a 5-speed manual gearbox.