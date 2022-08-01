Royal Enfield is consistent in revamping its model line-up over the last few years. Last year, the company launched a new-gen avatar of its legendary model - Classic 350. This year, Royal Enfield is set to launch a new 350 cc motorcycle called the Hunter 350, which will go against the likes of Yezdi Scrambler and HondaCB350 RS. The launch is set to happen on August 7, and the brand has already started releasing teasers for its forthcoming motorcycle. Ahead of the price announcement, Royal Enfield could also have a build-up event for the official launch on August 5, the teaser hints.

The Hunter 350 will utilise the company’s new J architecture that debuted on the Meteor 350. Similarly, the new 350cc single-cylinder power plant from the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 will be used here. Well, it is good at belting out a peak power output of 20 bhp and 27 Nm. Filtering these numbers to the rear wheel via a chain drive will be a 5-speed gearbox.

With the scrambler-themed styling, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 might be the most affordable Royal Enfield in the country. However, the cycle parts are likely to remain identical to other 350cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield. Rims on the Hunter 350 will measure 17 inches in diameter. It will get telescopic forks on the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear with a box-section swingarm.

Furthermore, the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will feature a twin disc layout with single-channel ABS as standard fitment across the range. Although, the availability of the Tripper navigation pod will only be confirmed after the launch. After the Hunter 350’s launch, next from Royal Enfield will be a 650cc cruiser with the 647cc parallel twin motor borrowed from the Interceptor and Continental GT.