Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch in India today: Watch it LIVE here [Video]

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is ready to be launched in the Indian market today. The manufacturer is all set to reveal the variant-wise pricing of the new lightweight bike at the launch event. However, the design and the looks of the bike that was the best-kept secret of the automaker were revealed earlier by the CEO, Siddhartha Lal. Among the many details revealed earlier, the very essential one to be pointed out is that the new bike will be the smallest, lightest, and most affordable bike of RE. This time the automaker has focused on making the bike more agile and fast, and easy to handle. More details of the bike are to be revealed at the launch event and you can watch it here:

With the looks of the Royal Enfield Hunter, 350 revealed earlier; it is hard to ignore the neo-retro design of the bike. Moreover, the styling elements flaunt the essence of the company's design language while bending a few unsaid rules. It is to be noted that along with the retro feel, the Hunter 350 has a touch of modernity shown in its unique side plates, paint scheme, and instrument cluster with a mix of analog and digital elements.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with the Meteor 350 and is based on the same J-platform used in it. As a power source, it uses an updated 349cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air/oil-cooled engine. The motor, which is connected to a five-speed gearbox, produces 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and a maximum torque of 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. With a claimed fuel efficiency of 36.2 km/l, the top speed is 114 kmph.

Upon launch, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will compete against bikes with the same design and segment as TVS Ronin, and Jawa 42, among others. Meanwhile, the manufacturer also has plans to expand its model line up in India with the launch of multiple new models like Shotgun 650 and Meteor 650.