After numerous spy shots, leaked pictures, and details, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is set to launch today. The bike has been one of the most anticipated bikes in the Indian market as it brings something new to the table. More specifically, the bike brings the signature style of its manufacturer along with new details. It is to be noted that even though the bike is to be launched today but the unveiling of the bike came as a black swan putting out all of its details. Now the company only has to reveal the variant-wise pricing of the bike.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

Despite having the same 350 cc engine as the Bullet and Classic, the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sports a different body style that leans more toward the brand's sportier side than its touring DNA. Additionally, the bike's round headlamps, indicators, and lengthy single-piece seat have a throwback feel to them. In contrast to previous motorcycles from the firm, the bike's size appears to be smaller.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

With revisions to the bikes' designs, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two variations: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine, Mileage

An upgraded 349cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air/oil-cooled engine powers the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The motor, which is coupled to a five-speed gearbox, generates maximum torque of 27Nm at 4,000 rpm and 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm. The highest speed is 114 kmph, and 36.2 km/l of fuel economy is claimed.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is predicted to cost around Rs 1 lakh. The pricing of the bike will be made public on August 7 during the unveiling, which is set for that day.