हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield removes Tripper Navigation from Meteor 350, Himalayan due to chip shortage

Royal Enfield has announced the reduction in the prices of Himalayan and Meteor 350 motorcycles owing to the removal of the Tripper navigation pod as standard on the bikes.

Royal Enfield removes Tripper Navigation from Meteor 350, Himalayan due to chip shortage
Image for representation

Royal Enfield has announced removal of the Tripper navigation pod as standard on the Himalayan and Meteor 350 motorcycles in the Indian market. The removal of features will result in reduction of prices of both bikes. The decision has been made considering the chip crunch going on in the international market. Due to the semiconductor shortage, many automotive brands have removed certain features from their models.

However, the British manufacturer has kept the feature as an optional extra for the consumers wishing to have the tripper pod. The consumers can add this feature to the motorcycles at the time of booking. But presently, the function won't be available even as an extra option owing to the chip shortage.

It is to be noted that preceding the removal of features Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 with three new colours, namely Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green, and Supernova Red. However, the new colour of the motorcycle came without any changes in the mechanics and the powertrain of the bike. In addition, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 continues to be powered by a 349 cc air-oil cooled 4-stroke, 5-speed engine.

Also read: Honda City Hybrid e:HEV with 26.5 kmpl mileage launched in India, priced at Rs 19.50 lakh

The chip shortage has had similar effects throughout the automotive industry. Last month car manufacturer Mahindra announced the removal of certain features from its XUV700. Similarly, other global brands like Skoda and Volkswagen announced the removal of features like an auto-folding mirror from their models like Kushaq and Taigun, respectively.

Source

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Royal EnfieldMeteor 350HimalayanChip shortage
Next
Story

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV with 26.5 kmpl mileage launched in India, priced at Rs 19.50 lakh

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Preparation for action on encroachment in Delhi