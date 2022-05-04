Royal Enfield has announced removal of the Tripper navigation pod as standard on the Himalayan and Meteor 350 motorcycles in the Indian market. The removal of features will result in reduction of prices of both bikes. The decision has been made considering the chip crunch going on in the international market. Due to the semiconductor shortage, many automotive brands have removed certain features from their models.

However, the British manufacturer has kept the feature as an optional extra for the consumers wishing to have the tripper pod. The consumers can add this feature to the motorcycles at the time of booking. But presently, the function won't be available even as an extra option owing to the chip shortage.

It is to be noted that preceding the removal of features Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 with three new colours, namely Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green, and Supernova Red. However, the new colour of the motorcycle came without any changes in the mechanics and the powertrain of the bike. In addition, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 continues to be powered by a 349 cc air-oil cooled 4-stroke, 5-speed engine.

The chip shortage has had similar effects throughout the automotive industry. Last month car manufacturer Mahindra announced the removal of certain features from its XUV700. Similarly, other global brands like Skoda and Volkswagen announced the removal of features like an auto-folding mirror from their models like Kushaq and Taigun, respectively.

