Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched in India, prices start at Rs 2.03 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the much-anticipated Scram 411 for the Indian market at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is an ADV Crossover as per the company, that combines Adventure bikes and Scramblers offering fun of both the worlds. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 shares lots of similarities with the Himalayan in terms of engine and platform. The top spec variant is priced at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom) Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Blue Rs 2.03 Lakh Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Red Rs 2.03 Lakh Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Yellow Rs 2.03 Lakh Royal Enfield Scram 411 Blazing Black Rs 2.05 Lakh Royal Enfield Scram 411 Skyline Blue Rs 2.05 Lakh Royal Enfield Scram 411 White Flame Rs 2.08 Lakh Royal Enfield Scram 411 Silver Spirit Rs 2.08 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 features smaller 19-inch wheels at the front and 17-inch at the rear, making it easier to handle and more road-friendly. Other features comparable to Himalayan include fuel tank design, wide handlebar, chassis, and a side-on upswept exhaust.

Check the minute-by-minute launch updates here!

Unlike the Himalayan, the Scram 411 does not feature a secondary fender, tall windscreen, or wraparound frame, and the split seats have been replaced with a single-piece seat. The rear luggage rack has also been replaced with a grab rail.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is available in a variety of colour combinations, including White and Red, Grey and Red, Grey and Yellow, and Black and Red. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is also powered by a 411cc single cylinder LS410 oil-cooled engine producing 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque and mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Live TV

#mute