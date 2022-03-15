हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched in India LIVE Updates: Price, Colours, Specs and more

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan-based adventure motorcycle in India today. Check Scram 411 Launch LIVE: Design, Price, Features, Variants and more here.

By Arjit Garg | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 - 15:51
Comments |
Image for representation

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE: Design, Price, Features, Variants and more. Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan ADV based Scram 411 in India today on March 15. The upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle is one of the major launches from the world's oldest running bike brand offering a new body type. While the bike is based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, it will be simpler to manage and more road-friendly than the Royal Enfield Himalayan. 

It will have a lot of similarities with the Himalayan in terms of engine and platform, but it will be a very different bike from the ADV. For starters, Royal Enfield Scram 411 likely to have 19-inch wheels rather than 21-inch wheels on Himalayan. Because it is based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the upcoming Scram 411 shares many elements, including the tank, side panels, and fenders.

Unlike the Himalayan, the Scram 411 does not feature a secondary fender, tall windscreen, or wraparound frame, and the split seats have been replaced with a single-piece seat. The rear luggage rack has also been removed, and the indicator lights for the rear have been moved.

15 March 2022, 15:39 PM

Check the complete colour palette of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 here - 

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/in-pics-royal-enfield-scram-41...

15 March 2022, 15:38 PM

A look at the various colour options of the RE Scram 411

15 March 2022, 15:03 PM

Here's a look at the instrument cluster of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 - 

15 March 2022, 14:31 PM

Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Blue

 Rs 2.03 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Red

Rs 2.03 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Yellow

Rs 2.03 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Blazing Black

Rs 2.05 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Skyline Blue

Rs 2.05 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 White Flame 

Rs 2.08 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Silver Spirit

Rs 2.08 Lakh

15 March 2022, 14:22 PM

Ladies and Gentleman, meet the Royal Enfield Scram 411 - 

15 March 2022, 14:18 PM

Read the full launch story here - https://zeenews.india.com/auto/royal-enfield-scram-411-launched-in-india...

15 March 2022, 14:09 PM

The RE Scram 411 is being offered in seven colours, including Graphite Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, White Flame, and Silver Spirit.

15 March 2022, 14:05 PM

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get 200 mm ground clearance, 20 mm shorter than Himalayan at 220 mm and front wheel rated at 19 inch, 2 inch smaller than Himalayan at 21 inch.

15 March 2022, 14:04 PM

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a ADV Crossover as per the company, that combines Adventure bikes and Scramblers offering fun of both the worlds.

15 March 2022, 14:02 PM

Apart from the white and red dual paint, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be available in other dual paint options like Grey and Black shade. 

15 March 2022, 13:58 PM

Royal Enfield recently launched its customizable program called Make-it-Yours (MiY) and the Scram 411 will also get the same program. 

15 March 2022, 13:57 PM

Royal Enfield Scra, 411 India launch to take place any moment from now. You can watch the live launch here - https://zeenews.india.com/auto/royal-enfield-scram-411-motorcycle-to-lau...

15 March 2022, 13:49 PM

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get telescopic forks at the front and monoshock at the rear doing the suspension duty. 

15 March 2022, 13:41 PM

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is based on the same chassis as the Himalayan, however has a smaller wheelbase and smaller wheels to make it more road-friendly. It will sport 19-inch wheels unlike the 21-inch front-wheel seen on the Royal Enfield Himalayana. 

15 March 2022, 13:36 PM

The Royal Enfield Scram 411, as the name suggests, will be powered by 411cc two-valve SOHC air-cooled engine churning out 24.3PS of power and 32Nm of torque, similar to Himalayan. 

15 March 2022, 13:36 PM

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will directly compete against the Yezdi Scrambler as well as the Honda CB350RS.

15 March 2022, 13:11 PM

Here's another spy shot of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 testing on road with minimal camouflage - 

15 March 2022, 12:58 PM

The current portfolio of Royal Enfield in India includes motorcycles like - 

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Continental 650

15 March 2022, 12:49 PM

As seen in the images, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 snapped at a dealership gets white and red colour combo, single pod instrument cluster, round headlamp among other design elements. 

15 March 2022, 12:47 PM

Here's a spy shot of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 revealing the design of the upcoming motorcycle - 

Source - YouTube screengrab

15 March 2022, 12:21 PM

The Royal Enfield Scram is the more road-friendly version of the Himalayan ADV and debuts a new body type. 

15 March 2022, 12:09 PM

You an watch the live launch of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 here - 

15 March 2022, 11:17 AM

Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in the world still producing two-wheelers and started back in the United Kingdom before being bought by India's Eicher Group. 

15 March 2022, 10:51 AM

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the expected name of the Himalayan-based 411 cc road-biased motorcycle from world's oldest running motorcycle brand. 

15 March 2022, 10:50 AM

Catch the Live Launch of the upcoming ADV Royal Enfield Scram 411 here.

