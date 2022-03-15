Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched in India LIVE Updates: Price, Colours, Specs and more

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE: Design, Price, Features, Variants and more. Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan ADV based Scram 411 in India today on March 15. The upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle is one of the major launches from the world's oldest running bike brand offering a new body type. While the bike is based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, it will be simpler to manage and more road-friendly than the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

It will have a lot of similarities with the Himalayan in terms of engine and platform, but it will be a very different bike from the ADV. For starters, Royal Enfield Scram 411 likely to have 19-inch wheels rather than 21-inch wheels on Himalayan. Because it is based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the upcoming Scram 411 shares many elements, including the tank, side panels, and fenders.

Unlike the Himalayan, the Scram 411 does not feature a secondary fender, tall windscreen, or wraparound frame, and the split seats have been replaced with a single-piece seat. The rear luggage rack has also been removed, and the indicator lights for the rear have been moved.