Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched in India LIVE Updates: Price, Colours, Specs and more

15 March 2022, 15:39 PM
Check the complete colour palette of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 here -
https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/in-pics-royal-enfield-scram-41...
15 March 2022, 15:38 PM
A look at the various colour options of the RE Scram 411
15 March 2022, 15:03 PM
Here's a look at the instrument cluster of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 -
15 March 2022, 14:31 PM
|Colour Option
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Blue
|Rs 2.03 Lakh
|
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Red
|
Rs 2.03 Lakh
|
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite Yellow
|
Rs 2.03 Lakh
|
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Blazing Black
|
Rs 2.05 Lakh
|
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Skyline Blue
|
Rs 2.05 Lakh
|
Royal Enfield Scram 411 White Flame
|
Rs 2.08 Lakh
|
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Silver Spirit
|
Rs 2.08 Lakh
15 March 2022, 14:22 PM
Ladies and Gentleman, meet the Royal Enfield Scram 411 -
15 March 2022, 14:18 PM
Read the full launch story here - https://zeenews.india.com/auto/royal-enfield-scram-411-launched-in-india...
15 March 2022, 14:09 PM
The RE Scram 411 is being offered in seven colours, including Graphite Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, White Flame, and Silver Spirit.
15 March 2022, 14:05 PM
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get 200 mm ground clearance, 20 mm shorter than Himalayan at 220 mm and front wheel rated at 19 inch, 2 inch smaller than Himalayan at 21 inch.
15 March 2022, 14:04 PM
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a ADV Crossover as per the company, that combines Adventure bikes and Scramblers offering fun of both the worlds.
15 March 2022, 14:02 PM
Apart from the white and red dual paint, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be available in other dual paint options like Grey and Black shade.
15 March 2022, 13:58 PM
Royal Enfield recently launched its customizable program called Make-it-Yours (MiY) and the Scram 411 will also get the same program.
15 March 2022, 13:57 PM
Royal Enfield Scra, 411 India launch to take place any moment from now. You can watch the live launch here - https://zeenews.india.com/auto/royal-enfield-scram-411-motorcycle-to-lau...
15 March 2022, 13:49 PM
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get telescopic forks at the front and monoshock at the rear doing the suspension duty.
15 March 2022, 13:41 PM
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is based on the same chassis as the Himalayan, however has a smaller wheelbase and smaller wheels to make it more road-friendly. It will sport 19-inch wheels unlike the 21-inch front-wheel seen on the Royal Enfield Himalayana.
15 March 2022, 13:36 PM
The Royal Enfield Scram 411, as the name suggests, will be powered by 411cc two-valve SOHC air-cooled engine churning out 24.3PS of power and 32Nm of torque, similar to Himalayan.
15 March 2022, 13:36 PM
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will directly compete against the Yezdi Scrambler as well as the Honda CB350RS.
15 March 2022, 13:11 PM
Here's another spy shot of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 testing on road with minimal camouflage -
15 March 2022, 12:58 PM
The current portfolio of Royal Enfield in India includes motorcycles like -
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Continental 650
15 March 2022, 12:49 PM
As seen in the images, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 snapped at a dealership gets white and red colour combo, single pod instrument cluster, round headlamp among other design elements.
15 March 2022, 12:47 PM
Here's a spy shot of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 revealing the design of the upcoming motorcycle -
Source - YouTube screengrab
15 March 2022, 12:21 PM
The Royal Enfield Scram is the more road-friendly version of the Himalayan ADV and debuts a new body type.
15 March 2022, 12:09 PM
You an watch the live launch of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 here -
Stop/Go
Fast/Slow
Sprint/Flow
Ready for the switch?
Live Launch stream starts
15th March 2022 | 2PM IST #ReadySet #RoyalEnfield #RidePure #PureMotorcycling https://t.co/VzBlmragIy
— Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) March 14, 2022
15 March 2022, 11:17 AM
Royal Enfield is the oldest motorcycle brand in the world still producing two-wheelers and started back in the United Kingdom before being bought by India's Eicher Group.
15 March 2022, 10:51 AM
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the expected name of the Himalayan-based 411 cc road-biased motorcycle from world's oldest running motorcycle brand.
15 March 2022, 10:50 AM
Catch the Live Launch of the upcoming ADV Royal Enfield Scram 411 here.