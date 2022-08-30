Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 caught in production-ready guise: Watch here

Royal Enfield has a long list of motorcycles to launch in the coming months. Recently, the company released a teaser of the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Also, a new YouTube video shows the test mule of another upcoming motorcycle of the brand in its production-ready form - the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, which will soon join the company’s twin-cylinder line-up. The video was uploaded by Raftar 7811 on YouTube, and in the clip, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 can be seen in its full glory, as the motorcycle was shot while it stopped at a traffic signal.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Design

It is pretty evident that the Meteor 650 is longer, wider, and chunkier than the Meteor 350. However, it continues with a low-slung stance like the smaller Meteor. The motorcycle will offer a laid-back stance to the rider. The cruiser theme is strongly used on the motorcycle with a tear-drop-style fuel tank and a rounded rear fender with an LED tail lamp mounted on it.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Features

Expect the bigger Meteor 650 to come with an LED headlamp with LED DRLs as well. Furthermore, a twin-pod instrument cluster is visible on the motorcycle spotted on the test, thus it is easy to understand that it will be sold with the Tripper navigation pod.

Also read - Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 officially teased for first time ahead of launch: Watch video

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specs

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will borrow its engine from the Continental GT 650. The twin-cylinder motor with a 270-degree firing order will be used here, belting out a peak power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of max torque. A 6-speed gearbox will be used on the Super Meteor 650, while the option of a slipper clutch with assist function is also expected. Moving over to the suspension, the middle-weight cruiser is likely to use upside-down forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear.