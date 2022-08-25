NewsAuto
ROYAL ENFIELD

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 officially teased for first time ahead of launch: Watch video

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been officially teased for the first time in a video posted via the company's top boss Siddhartha Lal's social media handle, giving a glimpse of the bike.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will get feature upgrades
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be taller compared to the standard version
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be pricier compared to the standard version

In a string of new models by the British automaker, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is going to be the latest one and is all set to be launched in the Indian market. But before the launch, the top boss of the company Siddhartha Lal has, teased the new looks of the bike officially for the first time via his social media handle. Before this, several spy shots of the bike have leaked online, but there was no official revelation until this latest video. It is to be noted that the bike dubbed Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the updated version of the adventure tourer Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The video posted with the text, "Testing 1,2,3..." shows the adventure tourer taken off-road. Moreover, the bike can be clearly seen making its way through a riverbed. The off-road capabilities of the bike shown in the video can be understood by the possibility of increased height, as revealed in a spy shot earlier. Furthermore, the revelation can be backed by the fact that the new bike will be built on the K1 platform of the company, which gives the bike a higher seating position.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sid Lal (@sidlal)

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to seek power from a 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Needless to say, the engine will be tuned to produce more power compared to its predecessor. In addition, the engine will work with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Other improvements anticipated for this Himalayan 450 include a bigger fuel tank and a digital instrument cluster.

Also read: Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 78,878

There is no information on the launch of the bike yet. Furthermore, there is no information on the pricing of the Himalayan 450. However, based on the speculated upgrades, the bike is expected to have a higher price range compared to the standard Himalayan. Upon launch, the bike will be competing in the adventure segment against rivals like Yezdi Adventure and KTM 390 Adventure.

Royal EnfieldRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 teaserRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 teasedRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 launchHimalayan 450 teaserHimalayan 450 launch

